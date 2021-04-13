The award ceremony which was put together by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, in partnership with EbonyLife Place and Nigerian International Film Summit (NIFS), is in recognition of remarkable women in the industry.

According to Ruth, despite being a woman and a filmmaker who has faced the struggles that every female filmmaker has faced, she was ignored at the award ceremony.

The mother of one noted that her name came up but she was overlooked because she does not belong to a particular clique.

“I will not be pressured. I will keep working hard. @lagosstategovt @moabudu @ijayonah @nifsummit thanks for overlooking me and congrats to everyone who got recognized. the film industry is controlled by women, so if you’re going to do it, do it right or don’t do it at all,” she said.

Some of those who got recognised at the award ceremony were veteran actresses, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, Joke Sylva, Toyin Abraham, Osas Ighodaro, Judith Audu, Omoni Oboli, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde etc.