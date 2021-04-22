Following the death of comedienne, Ada Jesus, some Nigerians have taken to social media to call for the arrest of popular Anambra-based Prophet, Chukwuemeka Odumeje.

Things had been rough between Ada Jesus and the prophet after she made ‘demeaning’ remarks about him in her comedy skit.

Ada Jesus had been hospitalized for some time and when her health took a very bad turn, she publicly approached those she had offended in the past, including the prophet, a native doctor and Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, to seek forgiveness.

While the native doctor forgave her and supported her with money for her treatment, Odumeje and the actress initially refused to forgive her.

Although he finally buried the hatchet a few days ago, revealing that he had forgiven the sick social media personality. Odumeje also sent N1m to her family to fund her treatment, however, it was rejected.

The Street Journal reported that Ada Jesus died from a heart attack on Wednesday morning in a hospital in Abuja where she was undergoing treatment.

Reacting to the development, social media users said Odumeje should be arrested because he reportedly said the comedienne spoke ill of him, hence her sickness.

This comes even as Activist, Harison Gwamnishu, has dismissed claims that comedienne Ada Jesus, died as a result of a spiritual attack.

An Instagram user, @malikdeking wrote: “Rita Edochie said, she will never come out from that illness and she is finally dead, Rita and Odumeje should be arrested”.

@symplychi_oma wrote: “They should arrest the people that said they are the curse Biko”.

@yeshua_myguide1 wrote: “Odumeje took credit for her illness. she was supposed to get better after he forgave her but she died instead..don’t let these false prophets fool you. Some of them are just circus clowns”.

@jenyify2 wrote: “Odumeje n Rita go eat her corpse now evil people u have killed her.. Someone dat was healthy-looking yesterday”.

@Ugegbe Isaac wrote: “Thank God she found peace with her inner self by asking for forgiveness from those she felt she offended. May her soul rest in peace Amen.”

@Mary Chinonye Ogbaji-onwurah wrote: “Thank God she asked for forgiveness from those she offended, the well-being of her soul is what matters. rest in peace dear.”

