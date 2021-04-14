By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio has explained the group under the auspices of Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum, ADF, stands for development and not a political party

Akpabio who is the grand leader of the group made the assertion yesterday while addressing participants at the formal inauguration of the forum at Eket and Uyo Senatorial levels in the state.

Akpabio who was apparently reacting to claims by some members of All Progressives Congress, (APC), that he is using the group to control the party structure in the state, explained that the Forum stands for a group of people yearning for efficient and dependable leadership in the state.

He reminded Akwa Ibom people that the infrastructural development of the state lies in their hands.

His words, “The urban dualization of Eket is in your hands, and the dualized road that will link the entire Eket Senatorial district which is the major producer of crude oil is in your hands.mWe did our best but we couldn’t do everything.

“The prosperity of Akwa Ibom people, the empowerment of our children, the life and death of Akwa Ibom state is in their hands. And the ADF does not stand for any political party.

It stands for people who are craving for dependable leadership, it stands for people who are yearning for Inter-Ministerial Direct Labour jobs so that they can improve their lives. It stands for people who will change boys to men and girls to women.

“ADF stands for people who will turn Akwa Ibom into a destination; it stands for people who will take over from where this government will stop and move on to actualize Akwa Ibom dreams in terms of development”

Also speaking, the Director-General of ADF, Obongemem Ekperikpe Ekpo described Akpabio as a dependable, selfless and passionate leader, who continues to enjoy overwhelming support and administration of Akwa Ibom people even after leaving office as a governor of the state.

“In Akwa Ibom State there are so many leaders, but there is only one leader that listens to the cries of his people. Your Excellency, you can see the passion of your people today when you stepped into this place

“That is what is obtainable everywhere you go to in Akwa Ibom State. You are not only a dependable leader but a passionate leader”

In his brief remarks, ADF Coordinator Eket Senatorial, and a former Commissioner for local government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Victor Antai urged the people to identify with the group irrespective of party affiliation or ethnicity,

