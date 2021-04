A Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG), has urged all paramount traditional leaders, especially the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, to convene a meeting of Yoruba leaders.

The post Afenifere group urges Alaafin, Ooni to convene Yoruba leadership summit appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...