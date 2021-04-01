News From Africa

Africa: 2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices

[State Department] The annual Country Reports on Human Rights Practices — the Human Rights Reports — cover internationally recognized individual, civil, political, and worker rights, as set forth in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other international agreements. The U.S. Department of State submits reports on all countries receiving assistance and all United Nations member states to the U.S. Congress in accordance with the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 and the Trade Act of 1974.

