[Agenzia Fides] Rome — “This year there are around 270 million people in 79 countries without access to adequate food supplies. Of these, 34 million face acute food insecurity in emergency situations and are at high risk of hunger”, said a report by the International Catholic Migration Commission (ICMC). To address this emergency, the ICMC, along with over 260 civil society organizations, is calling for an additional $ 5.5 billion in funding and a global ceasefire to prevent famine and further deaths around the world.

Like this: Like Loading...