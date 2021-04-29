The accreditation window for the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal 2021 is now open.

The Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations will be played in Senegal between 23 May 2021 until 29 May 2021.

The accreditation window will close on 14 May 2021.

Media interested in covering the tournament can apply for accreditation via the CAF Media Channel (CAF website).

In line with CAF Covid19 protocols, there will be restricted media attendance in order to comply.

Approval to access the CAF Media Channel does not mean you have been granted accreditation. All applications are subject to confirmation.

Confirmation will NOT be on a first-come, first served basis. Successful applicants will be notified and provided with further information in due course.

Furthermore, please be advised that international applicants are responsible for securing their own visas to Senegal.

For more information on Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal 2021, please visit www.cafonline.com

CAF Communication

Related Content

Thrilling encounters in Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal 2021 draw

Beach Soccer AFCON, Senegal 2021: Seychelles qualify after Madagascar withdrawal

Draw procedure: Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal 2021

Like this: Like Loading...