[Daily Maverick] India, a major manufacturer of the Astra Zeneca vaccine, is experiencing a devastating surge in Covid-19 and has largely stopped exporting vaccine doses. The country is vaccinating two to three million people a day, equal to the numbers in the US, but with a much larger population. This has had a knock-on effect, drying up supplies for other nations, particularly those in Africa dependent on Covax for vaccines.

