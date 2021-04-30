“The reward for hard work is more work,” says President Buhari, as he wishes Mr Ogunsanya greater successes ahead.

The elevation of the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Networks Limited, Mr Segun Ogunsanya, to MD/CEO of Airtel Africa Plc, has received plaudits from President Muhammadu Buhari, who says the flag of Nigeria has been hoisted proudly across the African skyline once again.

Congratulating Mr Ogunsanya, the president says the appointment has once again proven that Nigeria has a surfeit of quality professionals, who can hold their own in any part of the continent, and even beyond.

President Buhari is sure that, with the cognate experience of the new MD/CEO for Africa, which spans consulting, banking, fast-moving consumer goods, and telecommunications, he would acquit himself creditably in his new role, and repeat the strides that made him position Airtel Nigeria as the second-largest telecommunications company by revenue, serving over 50 million customers.

He urges younger Nigerians to draw inspiration from Mr Ogunsanya, saying with focus, dint of hard work, and resourcefulness, they would reach the peak of whatever careers they have chosen for themselves.

The new Chief Executive Officer, an electronics engineer and chartered accountant, joins the board of Airtel Africa Plc from October 1, 2021.

“The reward for hard work is more work,” says President Buhari, as he wishes Mr Ogunsanya greater successes ahead.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

April 29, 2021

