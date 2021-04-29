News From Africa

Africa: CAF Confederation Cup (Day 6) – CS Sfaxien Finish 2nd, Etoile Du Sahel 3rd

By
0
Views: Visits 0

Tunis/Tunisia — CS Sfaxien and Senegal’s ASC Jaraaf, both already qualified for the quarter final of the CAF Confederation Cup, drew a goalless game of the CAF Confederation Cup Group C day-6, played on Wednesday evening in Sfax.

For their part, Etoile du Sahel defeated Burkina Faso’s Salitas FC 2-1.

Etoile du Sahel’s goals were scored by Hamza Lahmar (6′) and Souleymane Coulibaly (47′), and Salitas FC’s goal was scored by Dramé Michailou (72′).

Both teams are knocked out.

Results:

Wednesday:

CS Sfaxien – AS Jaraaf 0-0

ES Sahel – Salitas FC 2-1

Already played:

Etoile – AS Jaraaf 2-0

CS Sfaxien – Salitas 1-0

Salitas – Etoile 1-0

ASC Jaraaf – CS SFaxien 1-1

ASC Jaraaf – Salitas 2-0

Etoile – CS Sfaxien 0-0

CS Sfaxien – Etoile 2-2

Salitas – ASC Jaraaf 0-1

ASC Jaraaf – Etoile 1-0

Salitas – CS Sfaxien 0-2

Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox

Rankings

Pts

G

1.AS Jaraaf

11

6 (qualified)

2.CS Sfaxien

10

6 (qualified)

———————-

———————-

———————-

3.ES Sahel

8

6

4.Salitas FC

3

6

Amotekun, other security outfits arrest 11 bandits across Oyo State

Previous article

Attack on disability care clinic in Germany leaves four patients dead, another seriously injured

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa