Tunis/Tunisia — CS Sfaxien and Senegal’s ASC Jaraaf, both already qualified for the quarter final of the CAF Confederation Cup, drew a goalless game of the CAF Confederation Cup Group C day-6, played on Wednesday evening in Sfax.
For their part, Etoile du Sahel defeated Burkina Faso’s Salitas FC 2-1.
Etoile du Sahel’s goals were scored by Hamza Lahmar (6′) and Souleymane Coulibaly (47′), and Salitas FC’s goal was scored by Dramé Michailou (72′).
Both teams are knocked out.
Results:
Wednesday:
CS Sfaxien – AS Jaraaf 0-0
ES Sahel – Salitas FC 2-1
Already played:
Etoile – AS Jaraaf 2-0
CS Sfaxien – Salitas 1-0
Salitas – Etoile 1-0
ASC Jaraaf – CS SFaxien 1-1
ASC Jaraaf – Salitas 2-0
Etoile – CS Sfaxien 0-0
CS Sfaxien – Etoile 2-2
Salitas – ASC Jaraaf 0-1
ASC Jaraaf – Etoile 1-0
Salitas – CS Sfaxien 0-2
Rankings
Pts
G
1.AS Jaraaf
11
6 (qualified)
2.CS Sfaxien
10
6 (qualified)
———————-
———————-
———————-
3.ES Sahel
8
6
4.Salitas FC
3
6
