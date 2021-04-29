Tunis/Tunisia — CS Sfaxien and Senegal’s ASC Jaraaf, both already qualified for the quarter final of the CAF Confederation Cup, drew a goalless game of the CAF Confederation Cup Group C day-6, played on Wednesday evening in Sfax.

For their part, Etoile du Sahel defeated Burkina Faso’s Salitas FC 2-1.

Etoile du Sahel’s goals were scored by Hamza Lahmar (6′) and Souleymane Coulibaly (47′), and Salitas FC’s goal was scored by Dramé Michailou (72′).

Both teams are knocked out.

Results:

Wednesday:

CS Sfaxien – AS Jaraaf 0-0

ES Sahel – Salitas FC 2-1

Already played:

Etoile – AS Jaraaf 2-0

CS Sfaxien – Salitas 1-0

Salitas – Etoile 1-0

ASC Jaraaf – CS SFaxien 1-1

ASC Jaraaf – Salitas 2-0

Etoile – CS Sfaxien 0-0

CS Sfaxien – Etoile 2-2

Salitas – ASC Jaraaf 0-1

ASC Jaraaf – Etoile 1-0

Salitas – CS Sfaxien 0-2

Rankings

Pts

G

1.AS Jaraaf

11

6 (qualified)

2.CS Sfaxien

10

6 (qualified)

———————-

———————-

———————-

3.ES Sahel

8

6

4.Salitas FC

3

6

