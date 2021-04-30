The spike in India’s Covid-19 infections and deaths is a “wake-up call that we have to act now, collectively and decisively, to avoid that happening to us”, said Dr John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

He said he was watching developments in India “with total disbelief and awe”, noting how the country had gone from the low level of 3,000 new infections daily in March to about 350,000 now.

“It’s very concerning to us. It speaks to the fact that Africa must be very careful. We must be prepared so that the same scenario doesn’t occur here,” he said at the Africa CDC’s weekly briefing on Thursday.

Nkengasong announced that African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, current AU chairperson and Democratic Republic of Congo chairperson Felix Tshisekedi and South African President Cyril Ramphosa would be convening an emergency meeting of all of Africa’s health ministers on 8 May.

The mandate would be to “regroup urgently and get ourselves prepared” to avoid a vertical surge in Covid infections and deaths like India was experiencing.

The meeting would also “put everyone on alert…

