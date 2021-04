[African Institute for Development Policy] Malaria kills more than 650,000 people each year; the majority of those deaths occurring on the African continent. In 2019, 229 million people were infected. That’s about 3 percent of all humans on Earth, every year. Worse off, 409,000 people died of malaria. Over the past two decades, great progress has been made in the Malaria fight, saving more than 7 million lives and preventing over 1 billion malaria cases.

