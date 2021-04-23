News From Africa

Africa: Draw the Line This World Malaria Day, Urges WHO #ZeroMalaria

[allAfrica] Johannesburg — “As we commemorate World Malaria Day this year, we must remember that this is a disease that is preventable and treatable and yet it kills more than 400 000 people every year. We have made huge strides in combating this global killer but lately progress has plateaued, particularly in countries with a high burden of diseases, we have missed critical targets of the global malaria strategy, at the same time we have made great strides with many nations now on the role to eliminate malaria,” said Dr Tedros Adha

