[allAfrica] A recent survey conducted by the RBM Partnership to End Malaria and Gallup International shows that African youth are determined to end malaria. Conducted across six countries – Kenya, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, and South Africa – the findings reveal that 9 in 10 youth in Africa believe that we can have an impact against the disease. These statistics come as light at a dark time in the malaria response due to the socioeconomic recession brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic ha

Like this: Like Loading...