We have lost irreplaceable knowledge with the destruction of the African Studies Library and Rare Books collections at the University of Cape Town. It should be a wake-up call for all of us that we cannot afford to skimp on serious, robust and highly qualified and fully resourced conservation departments.

Going through my “to do” list on Friday morning 16 April I see that I have to soon get started on an article for a scholarly journal that will have a special issue titled “Brennende Bucher” (“Burning Books”). Due date approaching. I agreed some months ago to write about the occupation of the main Timbuktu archive in 2012 and examine the claims of book burning. I am not panicking about the due date because I have written and spoken on the subject for some years and have a growing list of references to library and book destruction; along the way, I discovered the word “libricide” to describe such activity.

This subject and my commitment to the article disappears from my mind. Until Sunday around noon. I then start to pick up WhatsApp threads from multiple contacts and begin to see images of a building from its…

