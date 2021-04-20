News From Africa

[This Day] The Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA) has applauded the environmental sustainability efforts of Geocycle, Nigeria’s first full-fledged professional waste management service provider and one of the businesses of Lafarge Africa Plc. Geocycle handles waste from a variety of waste-generation sectors, including production, FMCG, and manufacturing in a safe, sustainable, and environmentally friendly manner. Through this Geocycle is working towards attaining ‘A Zero-Waste Future’ and the global goal of

