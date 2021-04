[Tunis Afrique Presse] Tunis/Tunisia — After an estimated contraction of -3.3 percent in 2020, the global economy is projected to grow at 6 percent in 2021, moderating to 4.4 percent in 2022. The contraction for 2020 is 1.1 percentage points smaller than projected in the October 2020 World Economic Outlook (WEO).

