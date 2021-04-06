[New Dawn] Liberia on Monday April 5, became the first country in Africa to introduce the new typhoid conjugate vaccine (TCV) into its Expanded Program for Immunization. The vaccine will be introduced to children nationwide in April 2021, beginning with a five-day vaccination campaign to reach 1.9 million children from nine-months- to younger than 15 years of age across Liberia’s 15 counties. This will be followed by introduction of TCV into Liberia’s routine immunization schedule for nine-month-old infants.

