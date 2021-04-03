News From Africa

Africa: Ntaganda, Gbagbo, Al-Mahdi – Decoding Two Appeal Decisions and a Symbolic Reparation At the ICC

By
[JusticeInfo.net] This week at the International Criminal Court has been rich in – mostly symbolic – important events: the confirmation of the acquittal of former Ivorian President Laurent Ggbagbo, the confirmation of the conviction of Congolese militia leader Bosco Ntaganda, and the distribution of a symbolic one euro reparation in the case of the jihadist Al-Mahdi by the Trust Fund for Victims to the community of Timbuktu, Mali. In this new podcast, our partners from Asymmetrical Haircuts help us deciphering, in particula

