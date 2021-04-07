News From Africa

Africa: Only 48% of Africans Have Access to Proper Healthcare, Shows Report

By
0
africa:-only-48%-of-africans-have-access-to-proper-healthcare,-shows-report
Views: Visits 0

[Nation] Only 48 per cent, approximately 615 million people, in Africa receive the health care they need.

Govt as metaphor for market volatility

Previous article

Africa: WHO Urges Countries to Build a Fairer, Healthier World Post-Covid-19

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa