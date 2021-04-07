News From Africa Africa: Only 48% of Africans Have Access to Proper Healthcare, Shows Report By admin 24 seconds ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 [Nation] Only 48 per cent, approximately 615 million people, in Africa receive the health care they need. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
