News From Africa

Africa: Peacebuilding in the Sahel, Mozambique and South Sudan – Webinar Transcript

By
0
africa:-peacebuilding-in-the-sahel,-mozambique-and-south-sudan-–-webinar-transcript
Views: Visits 7

[allAfrica] This is the transcript of a webinar hosted by AllAfrica that drew upon the research of three scholars about peacebuilding in Africa: Dr. Shuvai Busuman Nyoni, executive director of the African Leadership Centre, based in Nairobi, Kenya, who discussed South Sudan; Dr. David Matsinhe, southern Africa researcher for Amnesty International, a global human rights movement, who explained the background to the conflict in northern Mozambique, and Dr. Ornella Moderan, head of the Sahel programme at the Institu

Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, dies at 99

Previous article

Africa: Building Peace in Troubled Places – South Sudan, the Sahel, Mozambique

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa