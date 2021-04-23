News From Africa

Africa: RTS,S Malaria Vaccine Reaches More Than 650 000 Children in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi Through Groundbreaking Pilot Programme

By
0
Views: Visits 6

[WHO] Malaria vaccine coverage through childhood immunization programme signals strong community demand for vaccine.

BREAKING: Three abducted students of Greenfield University have been killed

Previous article

Africa: Malaria Vaccine Becomes First to Achieve WHO-specified 75% Efficacy Goal

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa