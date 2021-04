[African Union] The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat commends the exhaustive fact-finding report on the role of France in connection with the Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, commissioned by the Government of Rwanda in 2017 from the law firm of Levy Firestone Muse LLP, and released on 19 April 2021 after submission to the Rwandan Cabinet.

Like this: Like Loading...