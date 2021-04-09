News From Africa

Africa: The Digital Infrastructure Imperative in African Markets

By
0
africa:-the-digital-infrastructure-imperative-in-african-markets
Views: Visits 8

[Atlantic Council] Over the past two decades, Chinese companies have come to dominate the telecom infrastructure landscape in emerging markets. Around 50 percent of Africa’s 3G networks and 70 percent of its 4G networks are built by Huawei. The Clean Network initiative was the central Trump administration policy aimed at curbing the expansion of Chinese technology infrastructure but has only found success in getting European countries to agree to use non-Chinese infrastructure in expanding telecom networks. Countries such as

Africa: The Invisible Women in Energy – Biomass Producers Who Deserve More Recognition

Previous article

Africa: As Crises Converge, It’s Time to Plant Seeds for a Different Future

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa