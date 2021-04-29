The draw of the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal 2021 was conducted on Thursday, 29 April 2021 at CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

Khaled Nassar, Head of CAF Competitions, assisted by Mohamed Fawzy, captain of the Egyptian Beach Soccer team ran the draw process.

Hosts Senegal will kick off the tournament against debutants DR Congo on 23 May 2021.

The Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations will be played in Senegal between 23 May 2021 until 29 May 2021.

Following are the draw results:

