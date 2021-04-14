News From Africa

Africa: UNDP and GISD Alliance Launch ‘SDG Investor Platform’ to Unlock Trillions On SDG-Aligned Investment Globally

By
0
africa:-undp-and-gisd-alliance-launch-‘sdg-investor-platform’-to-unlock-trillions-on-sdg-aligned-investment-globally
Views: Visits 4

[UNDP] The Platform enables investors to leverage on the-ground data and insights from UNDP’s country offices

Africa: Global Flexible Workspace Leader, IWG Launches in Togo, Libya, Guinea and Gabon

Previous article

Noise pollution poses long-term risk to trees: study

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa