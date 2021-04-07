News From Africa

Africa: UNHCR Calls for Equitable Access to Covid-19 Vaccines for Refugees

[UNHCR] On World Health Day, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is calling for concerted international action and solidarity to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccinations, including for refugees and other forcibly displaced and stateless people.

