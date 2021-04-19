News From Africa

Africa: When Will Women Have Equal Access to Land?

By
0
africa:-when-will-women-have-equal-access-to-land?
Views: Visits 7

[allAfrica] In Kenya, residents of a women-only village established in 1990 were finally granted ownership of their tract of land this month. In Tanzania, the government affirmed its commitment to promoting equality in access, ownership and use of land, noting that women’s economic development is pre-requisitely determined by how easily women can access land. These recent developments are to be celebrated, particularly since African women depend on land to power agriculture, which is a source of livelihood for 7

Learning Chinese

Previous article

UEFA announces new Champions League format to be introduced from 2024

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa