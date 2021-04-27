African Consumer Care Ltd (AFCC), A Subsidiary of Dabur International Limited Celebrated World Malaria Day 2021 with their Global Mosquito Repellent Brand ODOMOS through ODOMOS Stop Malaria Campaign, which was rolled out across Nigeria in the year 2019.

Under Stop Malaria Campaign, Odomos has directly contacted and educated over 50,000 Hospital OPD visitors in over 200 Hospitals and PHCs in Lagos, Ibadan and Kano in last 2 years through doctors and professional nurses and free sampled a large number of Odomos trial packs.

2021 World Malaria Day Celebration was rolled out with the Doctors and Final Year Medical Students of Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) at Oke Arin Market, Lagos Island as well as Ojuwoye Market, Mushin on 26 April 2021. The activities included detailing on how to prevent Malaria and role of Mosquito Repellent creams and “Odomos” in Preventing/reducing it by reducing the incidence of Mosquito Bites. In addition, Symptoms and Treatments were also detailed to the consumer, customers of the Market Area. A large quantity of Odomos Creams was sampled for free as part of the STOP Malaria Campaign.

The Program was also attended by Mr. Mahbub Baset, Head of Marketing, Dabur-West Africa, Mr. Ola Ojo Sunkanmi, RSM Lagos AFCC, AFCC, Rosemary Nnaji Brand Executive and Representatives of National Distributor FMCL.

In addition, Odomos Hospital OPD Anti Malaria Education Campaign will resume from May – June 2021 period in Lagos Hospitals and PHCs.

Photo: African Consumer Care Limited’s ODOMOS Stop Malaria Campaign with Doctors and Medical Students from LUTH at Oke Arin Maket Lagos Island & Ojuwoye Market, Mushin, While Observing World Malaria Day today

