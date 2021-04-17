Fast rising rapper and singer, Acebergtm has dropped his latest EP- Far From Home, which is a quick follow-up to his hit single ‘Danca’ that has enjoyed massive playtime on various music music platforms.

Ikechukwu Okoronkwo, also known by his stage name, Acebergtm is a gifted rapper and singer. Born in Lagos, Nigeria, the second child in a family of 5 children, Acebergtm and his siblings, grew up listening to different music genres. Everyone had a different taste in music, so they would listen to all kind of songs, but his interests were mainly focused on Hip-hop and Rap genres with Wyclef Jean as his main artistes of choice.

He shared his early days experience brewed with his love for music. According to him –“Growing up as a kid, music turned out to be my only escape from peer pressure and other vices which kids my age were involved in such as smoking and street fighting; I got a strong sense of peace and satisfaction every time I heard my favorite songs growing up. My interest grew even more as I got older, I wanted to write, sing, rap, perform just like my favorite artists I saw on tv”

Acebergtm of SJW Entertainment present the much-anticipated EP titled “FAR FROM HOME” yesterday at the exclusive listening party and across all platforms today. This talented artiste keeps showing he is a born talent, with positive vibes, lyrics, and melody. This was evident on his tracks, jumping on super mad beats produced by ace music producers in the industry.The six (6) tracker showcases Acebergtm’s unique talents in fusing his rap and singing skills to create incredible music.

From “Rockstar” to “Slow wine” to the popular “Danca” to “Bella” to “What I like” to “Loyal”, one fact is so evident that is, excellent fusion of a few trending genres and relatable lyrics. My favorite so far, “Slow wine”, “Danca” and “Loyal” produced by Tempoe, Kel P and JFred, respectively. These are sages in the beats industry.

In 2019, he caught the attention of Sir Justine, CEO of Sir Justine World Entertainment Ltd (SJW Entertainment), who eventually signed him to the label in February 2020, marking the start of a new and promising path for the young artist. At the time of his joining the label, the label had other frontline acts such as Victor AD, and Peruzzi and he gained a lot as he worked with and watched these artists produce good music. He has worked with many other music producers including heavy weights such as Kel P, Phantom and Tempoe, WineXroll as well as JFred, Fredibeat, Oshobeats, Mcomms, Graydon and many more.

He dropped his first official single, “HEART BREAKER” under SJW Entertainment in July 2020, which currently has over 7 million streams across all digital platforms.

