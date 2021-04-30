Chief Femi Fani-Kayode A former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has warned Islamic cleric, Sheik Gumi over his recent comment on warning that Nigeria risks insecurity if the minister of Communication. Dr Isa Pantami is sacked.

In an online interview, monitored by the Vanguard Digital team, Fani-Kayode warned that bringing Islamic values to modern government and trying to impose the will on everybody also, through stealth and guile, you bring in people like Pantami and others who are known fundamentalists and have a track record of Islamic fundamentalism into government, legitimize them as nice guys would further destabilise the country.

“Now I can see that the son has taken the mantle of his father and he’s speaking nothing but absolute nonsense. He speaks for a large segment of people in the core north who are misguided and simply don’t know any better and I think this is the sort of thing that upsets many of us. Nobody can tell me that it’s right and proper for him to say that if Pantami is removed that we will regret it. I mean who the hell does he think he is. Who do they think they are? We all own this country and let me put this to him right here on this programme.”

Also read: Nnamdi Kanu is courageous; he’s prepared to give his life for Biafra struggle — Fani-Kayode According to FFK who has tirelessly written and even promised not to concentrate on Pantami again, something has to be done about people like Pantami and others or else the government will regret it, especially in a situation where they’re trying to fulanize and Islamize the nation through stealth jihad.

“But since you poked this to me and Gumi has also said what he said, let me tell you that as long as we have people like Pantami in government and those that think like him in government, that government, our people and their people will regret it because there are always consequences to every action. It’s just a question of time.”

Highlighting ways through which certain elements aspire to fulanize and Islamize the country, Fani-Kayode mentions stealth and guile, and assimilation as the first tactic to be employed, which involves the use of techyard deception.

“You go there, pretend to be a democrat but in fact what you’re doing is bringing Islamic values to modern government and trying to impose your will on everybody also, through stealth and guile, you bring in people like Pantami and others who are known fundamentalists and have a track record of Islamic fundamentalism into government, legitimize them as nice guys”

Also noting Pantami’s longstanding activities against Christian communities in Bauchi years ago, FFK discussed the case of a father that came out and said Pantami is responsible for killing his son and incidents of him saying things that are deeply insulting to the Christian community in this country.

“When you say you’ll lead Muslims to march into a Christian community to kill Christians, this is unacceptable to us and for Gumi to say a such person is a good man, it troubles me immensely. This same Gumi is a man who negotiates with Fulani terrorists all the time. He is the man that tells us it is Christian soldiers that are killing your people and not the Muslim”

FFK went as far as to state that though nobody wants to publicly align with terrorists many people still support behind the scenes and that’s the dilemma faced by moderate Muslims, Christians and non-Muslims in the country, as we are dealing with a group of people that don’t care how you feel and prepared to do anything to stop you.

Observing the contemptuous way he spoke about the people of Niger Delta, the south and of the middle belt with utter contempt and arrogance which does not anchor well for national unity, Fani-Kayode analyzes why people like him and their uncouth mouths pose a grave danger to the unity of Nigeria.

“If you really want Nigeria to remain together, they better learn to keep their mouths shut and stop insulting southerners, middle belters, Christians, stop provoking us, stop killing us and telling us that you own this country and every one of us. We cant be slaves, I will never be a slave to anybody, what I mean by that is if you don’t stop then you’ll see another dimension of this struggle”

FFK’s brazen statement can be translated to mean people will exercise their right to self-preservation, because enough is enough in this country, or everybody needs to go their separate ways.

“The thing we’re saying is calling for the restructuring of this country but frankly speaking most of our youths are calling for restructuring.”

