The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) has again berated Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, over the endless forensic audit and extension of Effiong Akwa’s tenure as Sole Administrator

The post Again, IYC tackles Akpabio over endless forensic audit, Akwa’s tenure appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...