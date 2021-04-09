…Calls for unity to move Iwerre land forward

A Chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, Dr Toyin Agbolaya has appealed to all Itsekiri sons and daughters to rally round the new Olu of Warri Designate, Prince Tsola Emiko who was presented as the Omoba on Monday at Big Warri (Ode-Itsekiri) the ancestral home of all Itsekiri.

Agbolaya described Prince Tsola Emiko the new Warri Monarch designate as a well-equipped Man who has the basic requirements of royalty to pilot the affairs of Iwere land to greater progressive heights.

Agbolaya who was recently ordained in the Lord’s vineyard as an evangelist, said thus “that he is very sure the Omoba will sail the Iwere ship to the promised land and better days ahead for the Warri Kingdom.

” I enjoined all Iwerre sons and daughters to join hands with him to move the kingdom forward”.

He called on those aggrieved to come for peaceful dialogue for unity and interest of Warri Kingdom as well as work for the uplifting of Itsekiri togetherness anchored on the revered Crown which is a sign of their unity.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Agbolaya urges Itsekiri to rally round Olu of Warri designate appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...