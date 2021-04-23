Aisha, the second daughter of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sardauna of Sokoto, has died at the age of 76.

It was learned that she died in a private hospital in Dubai after a protracted illness.

This development was confirmed by Engineer Aminu Nuhu, a nephew of the deceased, for the family.

Engr. Nuhu told Daily Trust that Aisha died in the early hours of Friday.

She is survived by five children and a younger sister, who is the last daughter of the late Premier and wife of late Umaru Aliyu Shinkafi.

Among Aisha’s children are Magajin Garin Sokoto, Hassan Danbaba, and the wife of Shehu Malami, Sarkin Sudan.

The family has said burial arrangements for the deceased will be announced in due course.

