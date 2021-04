Known for his community services, Ahmed Musa was happy to meet the principal, staff and others in the school as he donated the sum of two million naira for the construction of a Mosque.

According to the report by Nigerian club Kano pillars, Ahmed Musa decided to go to the school premises after his evening training and was well welcomed by the authorities.

Kano Pillars added that Ahmed Musa has also promised to renovate some of the classrooms in the school and provide other necessities.

The former Leicester City star also spoke with the students of the school and warned them to stay away from what will destroy their careers in education.

While responding, Alhaji Yusuf Saidu who is the director of the school thanked Ahmed Musa for his gesture and prayed to God for more blessings.