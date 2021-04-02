Ogbonna Oko Enyim, the Special Assistant to Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on School Monitoring, Akpiko North LGA, has resigned his appointment.

In the resignation letter dated Tuesday, March 30, 2021, Enyim accused the Governor of showing undue interest in his younger sister, Oby and interfering in his father’s burial.

“Your Excellency, Sir, your current disposition towards me has made me to realise that I have no place any longer in your government,” the letter partly reads.

“Your Excellency, Sir, your preference to my younger sister for reasons best known to you has compelled me to take this decision.

“Your Excellency, against every known tradition and good governance, your decision to interfere and deny me my right as the first son to organise a befitting burial for my father in line with my already concluded arrangements, after spending fortunes is not acceptable to me.

“I hereby resign my appointment as SA under your administration with immediate effect. Kindly accept the assurances of my warmest regards. Thank you for everything,” the letter concludes.

See a copy of the letter below

