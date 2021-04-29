The release of the teaser to Rainmaker has created a huge buzz as the release of the full clip is highly anticipated by movie lovers nationwide.

“We are also at the edge of our seat…Rainmaker 30th April 2021,” Airtel Nigeria said in the caption of the 10-second video on Youtube.

The teaser offers a glimpse of the beautiful work of visual art put together by Airtel Nigeria.

The teaser shows a land in a state of perplexity with lightning striking the skies. It disappeared and engulfed the land in darkness.

Looking defeated at the happenings, one of the characters who dressed like a warrior hit the ground with his knees in utmost disappointment.

The 10-seconds teaser released by Airtel featured veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko dressed in traditional royal apparel.

From the stables of the much-talked-about Amaka Must Go, Rainmaker is undoubtedly another breathtaking movie to watch out for.

“What should we expect?”, “How beautiful are the scenes?” “This is better be an amazing watch!” The Rainmaker answers all of these questions.

All you need to do is to stay connected to Airtel Nigeria across social platforms for this great surprise – and for sure, it will be worth the wait. The Rainmaker is coming!

You can watch the Rainmaker video teaser here while anticipating the surprise by Airtel Nigeria April 30th, by 8:00pm.



Related

Like this: Like Loading...