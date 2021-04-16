Moses Tembe, the father of AKA’s fiancée has negated the reports that his daughter, Anele “Nelli” Tembe, committed suicide. Moses made this known at Anele’s funeral which took place at the Durban International Conference Centre on Friday. The service was also live streamed on YouTube. An emotionally-charged letter from Moses was read out by businessman […]

The post AKA’s Fiancée: Nellie Tembe’s Father Says Daughter Did Not Commit Suicide appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...