Mrs Omowumi Olatunji-Ohwovoriole, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state, has described Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s victory at the Election Petition Tribunal, as a reflection of the people’s will.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Akure, Olatunji-Ohwovoriole, Chairman, Governing Council, Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda, Zamfara, said that the tribunal’s verdict was an affirmation of the overwhelming victory recorded in the Oct. 10 poll.

READ ALSO COVID-19: DPR recommends antigen rapid diagnostic tests for offshore workers

The tribunal on Tuesday, upheld Gov. Akeredolu’s victory at the October election.

The tribunal said that issues raised in the petition by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Mr Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), were settled issues of internal affairs and management of a political party.

Olatunji-Ohwovoriole added that it was a demonstration that Akeredolu’s election was a reflection of the people’s mandate.

According to her, the sterling performance of the governor during his first term in office made his second term in office possible.

She said “ this is the reason the people of the state went into wild jubilations after the verdict of the tribunal.’’

Olatunji-Ohwovoriole congratulated Akeredolu and the people of the state for standing by the governor.

She extended her felicitation to APC, saying the governor’s victory showed the party chose the right candidate during the last election.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Akeredolu’s victory at tribunal, reflection of people’s will says Olatunji-Ohwovoriole appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...