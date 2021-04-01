When the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel reactivated the Joint Task Force, JTF of security operatives made up of the army, police, civil defense corps and the DSS, to tackle the issue of insecurity bedeviling some parts of the state, little did anyone know that it would be a tough battle, going by the frequency hoodlums and cultists have targeted the security operatives to attack and kill them.

Since the inauguration of the JTF , an uncountable number of security operatives have been sent to their graves by the same hoodlums they are meant to flush out, especially in Essen Udim local government area of the state.

Compiled below is the recorded number of times security operatives have been attacked and killed in the line of duty,

In their first operation, hoodlums attacked a police station and killed an officer of the Nigeria Police who was on night duty at the Police Station at Nto Nsek. This was followed by the killing of two more police officers at Ikpeazu Annan junction and the burning of their patrol vehicle.

In a third attack, the hoodlums attacked officers of the Nigeria Customs at Nsasak-Afghan and set their vehicle ablaze following which the Essien Udim Police Station at Nto Nsek was set ablaze.

In quick succession, soldiers were attacked and killed at Ikot Umoessien Army Base while officers of the Nigeria Police were attacked a second time and killed at Nto Nsek and their vehicle set ablaze.

Not relenting, an Assistant Superintendent of Police was targeted, killed and burnt inside his house at Ikot Afanga, while his vehicle and motorcycle were set ablaze.

Taking a break from attacking and killing security operatives, the hoodlums attacked the house of the village head in Ikot Akpan and set it ablaze.

Shortly after, the hoodlums struck again when they lured 15 soldiers and police officers to their hideout at Uwa junction. All of them were killed and three army hills vans set ablaze.

In a 10th attack, the hoodlums and the joint task force of security operatives engaged in a shoot out along Ikot Ekene/Aba road and randomly killed many including motorists and pregnant women.

