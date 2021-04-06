The Akwa Ibom Commissioner for Education, Mrs Idongesit Etiebiet, says the state government spends N1.5 billion yearly on external examinations in public secondary schools in the state.

Etiebiet made the disclosure during an interactive session with newsmen in Eket Local Government Area of the state on Monday.

“The state government spends N1.5 billion on a yearly basis on external examinations for students in public secondary schools in the state.

“I really thank Gov. Udom Emmanuel for supporting education sector and for being an education-loving governor,” she said.

The commissioner, however, said that the governor had set a standard to the effect that, at least, 80 per cent of the students must have As in five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, in the state.

Etiebiet said that the governor had declared a state of emergency in education sector, adding that efforts were being made to provide safe and conducive environment for the education of Akwa Ibom children.

“We are not just declaring state of emergency in education sector but also following through with tangible, visible and sustainable actions to massively revamp the sector.

“Today, education is free and compulsory in the state because it is the most powerful weapon which can be used to change the world,” the commissioner said.

She called on individuals and stakeholders to join hands with government in its quest to provide quality education in the state.

