One of the queens of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has reportedly left the palace, leaving the monarch heartbroken. This development comes few months after two of the Alaafin’s favourite queens took off from the palace.

Reports of the queen’s exit have begun to generate buzz on social media, however, no significant reason has been given for the queen’s decision to leave the palace.

“Vawulence Palace: Another spanner lost as Alaafin of Oyo the last wife also leaves the palace months after his two favourite queens left the palace and ran to Lagos, a controversial Instagram blogger wrote.

This comes a few weeks after the aged monarch gifted one of his wives, Memunat Omowumi, a beautiful mansion. The social media went agog with several reactions claiming the gift was meant to spite the two other queens that left the palace.

“With greatest respect and honour, I would like to appreciate my husband, the father of my children for all He has been doing. I cannot thank him enough, he has been very supportive and I pray God Almighty to grant him good health so as to be able to do more and more,” Queen Memunat wrote in appreciation.

