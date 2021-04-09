As the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is set to hold tomorrow, April 10th 2021 for about 12 hours, some parts of Lagos State will be shut down for the safety of thousands of runners, hundreds of thousands of cheering fans and millions of Lagosians. In a statement released by Yussuf Alli, the General Manager of Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, he listed out some of the roads that will be shut down to Lagos road users as well as alternative roads to take for ease of movement.

All vehicles from Ikeja and environs headed to Victoria Island MUST go through Ikorodu Road

All vehicles from Badagry, Mile 2, and environs going to Victoria Island MUST go through Apapa and Orile to link the Eko Bridge to Victoria Island.

Residents of Lagos Mainland, Surulere and environs MUST avoid Masha Area and the National Stadium but can link Victoria Island through Iponri/Iganmu, Eko Bridge then on to Victoria Island

Vehicles coming from Ibadan, Mowe and environs can link Victoria Island through Ojota, Ikorodu Road, Eko Bridge to Victoria Island.

Vehicles from Okota MUST go through Mile 2 to Orile , Eko Bridge to Victoria Island

From Sango-Otta going to Victoria Island MUST go through Mushin, Funso Williams Avenue (Western Avenue), Eko Bridge to Victoria Island.

Vehicles coming from Epe, Ajah, Lekki and environs must use the Alternative Route to Victoria Island.

Ikoyi residents going to the Mainland can use the Alfred Rewane (Kingsway Road) link to Osborne then to the Mainland

THE FOLLOWING ROADS WILL BE TOTALLY OR PARTIALLY CLOSED

a) Total closure of Third Mainland Bridge from 7.15 am to 2pm

b) Alaka Road Service lane will be closed from 5.45 am to 7.30 am

c) National Stadium to Ojuelegba, Dormanlong Bridge, Onipanu, Obanikoro, and Anthony will be closed from 6.45am to 9 am

d) From Anthony to Charly Boy Bus Stop to Oworonsoki will be closed from 7.15 am to 9 am

e) From Adekunle Junction linking the Third Mainland Bridge will be closed from 7.30 am to 2pm.

We thank the great people of Lagos for their cooperation and understanding.

