Britney Spears, an American singer-songwriter, has condemned a recent documentary that focused on her life and her battle with mental health.

The spotlight has continued to beam on the music star since ‘Framing Britney Spears’, the documentary, premiered in February.

Spears had initially silent about the project which ignited controversies in several quarters.

But in a lengthy Instagram post in the early hours of Wednesday, 31 March, the 39-year-old revealed that she “cried for two weeks” after seeing a part of the documentary.

Spears explained that she felt “embarrassed by the light they put me in” in the documentary.

The singer added that the project further stretches the “embarrassment and insult” she had endured from the media as a celebrity.

“Watched and judged really my whole life !!! For my sanity, I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive !!! I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!!” she wrote.

“It takes a lot of strength to trust the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged, insulted and embarrassed by the media. And I still am till this day !!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people!!!

“I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in, I cried for two weeks and well I still cry sometimes!!!!”

The singer accompanied the post with a video of herself dancing to ‘Crazy’, a hit song by Aerosmith, an American rock band, wherein she aimed a subtle dig at her critics.

“I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy, love and happiness !!!! Everyday dancing brings me joy!!! I’m not here to be perfect, perfect is boring. I’m here to pass on kindness!!!!” she added.

Spears’ life and business affairs have been controlled by a court-ordered conservatorship since she started behaving erratically in 2008.

The development had followed her divorce from Kevin Federline, her ex-husband.

The musician had last year asked the court to stop Jamie Spears, her father, from being her conservator after 12 years.

Larry Rudolph, the singer’s manager, had in 2019, said she may not be able to perform again in the future.

