Students have commended the interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Col Milland Dikio(rtd), for keeping to his words in the payment of stipends, which gave them hope and a sense of belonging.

The students, on the platform of Coalition of Students in the Presidential Amnesty Programme, COSPAP, said in several meetings with Dikio, he always affirmed his promises that everyone, especially scholars who have been unjustifiably denied of their stipends for about 48 months, would be paid.

The students urged the Federal Government to make Col Dikio(rtd) the substantive administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, because he had proved to be a good and dependable leader.

In a statement by COSPAP’s Chairman, Gabriel Zuobai, and Secretary, Etolor Papems, the group noted that the PAP boss, Milland Dikio, instructed the leadership of the platform to go round all affected schools for a physical headcount.

COSPAP’s statement added that Dikio changed the sad reality they faced with previous administrations “which led to manifold challenges in various areas of our lives, from educational constraints to our mental health.

“We appreciate you for creating diverse opportunities for our representatives to meet with you and register our unbearable ordeals, for accepting and promising to be fair; this has made you a helper from above.

“However, we are still appealing that you consider what the unpaid students of almost four years are going through, especially with regards to the final year realities.

“It is very debilitating and enervating for students who would have made academic distinction, but regrettably will now graduate with abysmal low grades due to financial challenges.

“We are naturally saddened by the fact that junior colleagues, who also have gone through the same constraints, were paid before the final year students. But we are hopeful.”

On the need for government to recognize Dikio’s hard work, COSPAP called on “the Federal Government to make Col Milland Dixion Dikio(rtd) the substantive administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.”

