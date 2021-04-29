Amotekun

Operatives of the Oyo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun, have arrested 11 suspected bandits terrorising residents of the state.

Amotekum Commandant in the state, retired Col. Olayinka Olayanju, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Ibadan.

Olayanju said that the suspects were arrested during a joint routine patrol with members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and other vigilance groups in the early hours of Thursday.

Olayanju said that the suspects were arrested at two illegal checkpoints in different locations.

The commandant said that while five of them were arrested in Saki East Local Government Area, six others were arrested at Kajola council area of the state.

The commandant said that the suspects had been handed over to the police.

“The bandits whose modus operandi is to pretend as herdsmen in the day and violently rob innocent passengers on the highways at night were caught with 183 cows, weapons and a total sum of N268, 470.00.

“They have been handed over to the police along with the 183 herds, weapons and money found in their possession for further investigation.

“Those with the necessary information that could help the law enforcement agencies in their investigation are enjoined to report to the nearest police authority,’’ he said.



