Operatives of the Ekiti Security Network codenamed Amotekun have rescued Oba David Oyewumi, the Obadu of Ilemeso Ekiti in the Oye Local Government Area of the State from his abductors.

It would be recalled that the monarch was kidnapped from his palace last week Thursday by six gunmen who scaled through the fence, beat everyone up, including the Oba, before he was whisked away.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the kidnappers reached out to the family and demanded a ransom of N20m in exchange for the monarch’s freedom.

Confirming the release of the monarch, the Ekiti Amotekun Corps Commander, Brig-Gen. Joe Komolafe, said Oba Oyewumi was rescued at Obbo Ile in Kwara State with the support of the vigilante members in the State.

Also confirming the release of the Oba was the Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, who said, the traditional ruler has been reunited with his family, however, he is undergoing medical evaluation in one of the hospitals in the state.

Meanwhile, the Ekiti State Amotekun Corps on Monday arrested a 35-year-old kidnap kingpin who had been on a security watchlist.

The suspect identified as Mohammed Bello, aka Yellow, is alleged to be the mastermind of kidnappings in the Ilejemeje, Oye and Ikole areas of the state.

The Amotekun boss disclosed that the suspect was apprehended on his way from Ajase in Kwara State to Isan Ekiti in the Oye council area.

Komolafe said:

“He is the one giving information and directing kidnappers to their victims in the area.

“We have been looking for him since December 25 last year when he was fingered in the kidnap of a businessman, Happiness Ajayi, at Iludun Ekiti in the Ilejemeje council area on Christmas day.

“He was involved in the kidnap a fortnight ago of a petrol station manager at Isan Ekiti, as well that of the Obadu of Ilemeso Ekiti, Oba Oyewunmi on Thursday. He was arrested while returning to Isan Ekiti after the kidnap of the traditional ruler.”

