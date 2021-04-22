Suleiman Quadri, an Amotekun operative, has been shot dead by unknown gunmen, following an attack on a community in Fiditi, Oyo state.

Olayinka Olayanju, commandant of Amotekun corps in Oyo, confirmed the development on Wednesday, explaining that the 25-year-old Quadri was killed in an ambush involving 11 gunmen, who attacked a farming community in the area.

According to NAN, the Amotekun operative was shot while he was on duty with a colleague, Amoo Yishau.

They were said to be escorting workers of Living Farms located in Fiditi area, when the gunmen attacked them.

“Yisau too was caught by rounds of bullets, but he survived and is receiving treatment at the General Hospital Owode, Oyo town,” Olayanju said.

“The gallant Quadri left behind an aged father, a wife and a son. He has since been buried according to Islamic rites.”

The incident comes weeks after gunmen ambushed operatives of Amotekun corps in Ondo state, and set their vehicles ablaze. Two security operatives died during the attack in Ondo state, which occurred in February.

