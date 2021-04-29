Eleven suspected bandits have been arrested by operatives of the Oyo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun, in collaboration other non-state actors, in two local government areas of the state.

According to a release by the Commandant, Amotekun, Oyo State, Colonel Olayinka Olayanju (rtd), the suspects were arrested in two separate operations by the Amotekun Corps, in collaboration with the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN).

Colonel Olayanju said the security outfits apprehended the six bandits at Kajola Local Government Area while on a joint routine patrol in the early hours of 29 April, 2021, along two separate routes within the local government area.

He said the arrested bandits, who were allegedly pretending as herdsmen in the day and violently robbing innocent passengers on the highways at night, were caught with 183 cows, weapons and a total sum of #268, 470.00.

“They were arrested in separate incidents following encounters at two illegally-mounted road blocks. They tried to escape from the scene but they were given hot pursuit by the operatives as they tried to evade arrest.

“We are still on the trail of others who managed to escape from the scene,” the Oyo Amotekun Corps Commandant stated in the release.

Colonel Olayanju also disclosed that the six suspects, arrested along Okeho-Ilua and Okeho-Iseyin roads, were all of Bororo Fulani ethnic group.

“The bandit namely, Awali Atine, Ibrahim Abu, Shuaib Balau, Ibrahim Musa, Abdullah Masika and Umar Aliu Masika (all of Bororo Fulani ethnic group) were arrested along Okeho-Ilua and Okeho-Iseyin Road at about 4am on Thursday, 29 April 2021.

“The bandits, whose modus operandi is to pretend as herdsmen in the day and violently robbed innocent passengers on the highways at night, were caught with 183 cows, weapons and a total sum of #268, 470.00.

“They have been handed over to the Nigeria Police Authority Okeho Divisional Headquarters, alongside the 183 herds, weapons and money found in their possession for further investigation.

“Those with necessary information that could help law enforcement agencies in their investigation are please enjoined to cooperate n report to the nearest police authority for proper investigation,” the release added.

In another development, and still on the same day, five suspected bandits were equally arrested in Saki East Local Government Area and have been handed over to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the area.

