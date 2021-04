Magic sometimes resides in a box. A train ride is a beautiful experience. Outside, you get to see the beautiful landscape transverse behind you and inside; you meet new people on your journey. Since the new ultra-modern train begun in December, routing Lagos-Abeokuta-Ibadan, traveling, and having a good time on a weekend out of Lagos […]

The post An Unforgettable Train Trip To Abeokuta appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...